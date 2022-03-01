Directorio de Empresas
BharatPe
BharatPe Salarios

El salario de BharatPe oscila desde $27,528 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el rango bajo hasta $136,774 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de BharatPe. Última actualización: 10/10/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $27.5K

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Gerente de Producto
Median $50K
Diseñador de Producto
$85.5K

Gerente de Proyecto
$46.8K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$137K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$94.4K
Preguntas Frecuentes

The highest paying role reported at BharatPe is Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $136,774. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BharatPe is $67,730.

Otros Recursos