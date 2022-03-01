Directorio de Empresas
Bench Accounting
Bench Accounting Salarios

El rango de salarios de Bench Accounting va de $56,060 en compensación total por año para un Ventas en el extremo inferior a $199,826 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Bench Accounting. Última actualización: 8/26/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $102K

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Diseñador de Producto
Median $76.5K
Servicio al Cliente
$57.3K

Gerente de Producto
Median $75K
Ventas
$56.1K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$200K
Preguntas Frecuentes

据报道，Bench Accounting最高薪的职位是Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$199,826。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Bench Accounting的年总薪酬中位数为$75,747。

