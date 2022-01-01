Directorio de Empresas
BECU Salarios

El rango de salarios de BECU va de $61,353 en compensación total por año para un Servicio al Cliente en el extremo inferior a $160,000 para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de BECU. Última actualización: 8/25/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $160K
Analista de Negocios
$89.8K
Servicio al Cliente
$61.4K

Operaciones de Servicio al Cliente
$98.2K
Gerente de Proyecto
$123K
Reclutador
$104K
Preguntas Frecuentes

Otros Recursos