Backbase
Backbase Salarios

El salario de Backbase oscila desde $17,963 en compensación total por año para un Diseñador de Producto en el rango bajo hasta $250,000 para un Arquitecto de Soluciones en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Backbase. Última actualización: 11/17/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $88.7K

Ingeniero de Software Móvil

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Gerente de Producto
Median $85.5K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
Median $250K

Analista de Negocios
$31.4K
Marketing
$92.2K
Operaciones de Marketing
$117K
Diseñador de Producto
$18K
Gerente de Proyecto
$115K
Reclutador
$59.9K
Analista de Ciberseguridad
$99.7K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$91.2K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en Backbase es Arquitecto de Soluciones con una compensación total anual de $250,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Backbase es $91,237.

