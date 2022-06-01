Directorio de Empresas
Axcient
Axcient Salarios

El salario de Axcient oscila desde $30,150 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el rango bajo hasta $241,200 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Axcient. Última actualización: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Analista de Negocios
$76.1K
Ventas
$99.5K
Ingeniero de Software
$30.2K

Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$241K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en Axcient es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $241,200. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Axcient es $87,809.

Otros Recursos