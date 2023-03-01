Directorio de Empresas
Avetta
Avetta Salarios

El salario de Avetta oscila desde $100,284 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Proyecto en el rango bajo hasta $402,000 para un Gerente de Ciencia de Datos en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Avetta. Última actualización: 8/26/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $132K
Gerente de Ciencia de Datos
$402K
Gerente de Producto
$137K

Gerente de Proyecto
$100K
Preguntas Frecuentes

