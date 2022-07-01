Directorio de Empresas
Astellas Gene Therapies
Perspectivas Destacadas
  Comparte algo único sobre Astellas Gene Therapies que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos para entrevistas, cómo elegir equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    Astellas Gene Therapies is an Astellas Center of Excellence developing genetic medicines with the potential to deliver transformative value for patients. Based on an innovative scientific approach and industry leading internal manufacturing capability and expertise, we are currently exploring three gene therapy modalities: gene replacement, exon skipping gene therapy, and vectorized RNA knockdown and will also advance additional Astellas gene therapy programs toward clinical investigation. We are based in San Francisco, with manufacturing and laboratory facilities in South San Francisco and Sanford, North Carolina.

    astellasgenetherapies.com
    Sitio Web
    2012
    Año de Fundación
    420
    # de Empleados
    $50M-$100M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Sede Central

