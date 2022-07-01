Directorio de Empresas
AssistRx
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclamar tu Empresa
Mejores Perspectivas
  • Contribuye algo único sobre AssistRx que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevista, elegir equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    AssistRx has engineered the perfect blend of technology and talent to provide manufacturers with an intelligent therapy initiation and patient support solution that improves patient uptake, visibility and outcomes.Our balanced approach streamlines enrollment, reduces therapy disruptions and provides real-time therapy visibility through an integrated solution—delivering the informed touchpoints that simplify a complex system to enable better results for today’s patients. The AssistRx solution includes therapy initiation and patient support,patient education and adherence, and therapy insights and analytics. We have built our entire platform to be flexible and scalable—interoperable with today’s technology standards.As the only independent provider of an integrated solution, we offer the dual benefit of a stable, mature company that delivers with the nimble, responsive attitude of an entrepreneurial team. Experience what intelligent specialty therapy initiation and patient support is truly about—with the perfect blend of technology and talent that only AssistRx can deliver.

    http://www.assistrx.com
    Sitio Web
    2009
    Año de Fundación
    360
    # de Empleados
    $50M-$100M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Sede

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Aprende Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio apply.

    Trabajos Destacados

      No se encontraron trabajos destacados para AssistRx

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Optimizely
    • Ab Initio Software
    • Axoni
    • Evisort
    • Saama
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos