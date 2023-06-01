Directorio de Empresas
Ambrx
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa
Perspectivas Destacadas
  • Comparte algo único sobre Ambrx que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos para entrevistas, cómo elegir equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    Ambrx Biopharma is a clinical-stage biologics company that develops precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of breast cancer and other solid tumors. The company is also developing two earlier-stage product candidates and multiple product candidates targeting immuno-oncology applications. Ambrx Biopharma has collaborations with several companies and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

    http://www.ambrx.com
    Sitio Web
    2003
    Año de Fundación
    81
    # de Empleados
    $1M-$10M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Sede Central

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Más Información

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google.

    Empleos Destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para Ambrx

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Uber
    • Flipkart
    • Intuit
    • Tesla
    • Netflix
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos