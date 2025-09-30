Directorio de Empresas
ALTEN
ALTEN Ingeniero de Software Salarios en Greater Montreal

La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Greater Montreal en ALTEN oscila desde CA$85.6K por year para Software Engineer I hasta CA$91.5K por year para Software Engineer II. El paquete de compensación in Greater Montreal mediano por year totaliza CA$88.4K. Ver los desglosες de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de ALTEN. Última actualización: 9/30/2025

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Software Engineer I
(Nivel de Entrada)
CA$85.6K
CA$85.6K
CA$0
CA$0
Software Engineer II
CA$91.5K
CA$91.5K
CA$0
CA$0
Senior Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Lead Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Salarios de Prácticas

¿Cuáles son los niveles de carrera en ALTEN?

Preguntas Frecuentes

ለIngeniero de Software በALTEN in Greater Montreal የሪፖርት ተደርጎ ከፍተኛ ክፍያ የተደረገው ፓኬጅ የCA$103,085 ዓመታዊ አጠቃላይ ክፍያ ደርሷል። ይህ መሰረታዊ ደመወዝ እንዲሁም ማንኛውም ሊኖር የሚችል አክሲዮን ክፍያ እና ቦነሶችን ያካትታል።
በALTEN ለIngeniero de Software ሚና in Greater Montreal የተሪፖርት ሆነ አማካይ ዓመታዊ አጠቃላይ ክፍያ CA$88,382 ነው።

