La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Greater Montreal en ALTEN oscila desde CA$85.6K por year para Software Engineer I hasta CA$91.5K por year para Software Engineer II. El paquete de compensación in Greater Montreal mediano por year totaliza CA$88.4K. Ver los desglosες de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de ALTEN. Última actualización: 9/30/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Software Engineer I
CA$85.6K
CA$85.6K
CA$0
CA$0
Software Engineer II
CA$91.5K
CA$91.5K
CA$0
CA$0
Senior Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Lead Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
No se encontraron salarios
