Abrigo Salarios

El salario de Abrigo oscila desde $94,565 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Producto en el rango bajo hasta $154,000 para un Ingeniero de Software en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Abrigo. Última actualización: 10/10/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $154K

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Servicio al Cliente
$141K
Gerente de Producto
$94.6K

Arquitecto de Soluciones
$151K
Preguntas Frecuentes

The highest paying role reported at Abrigo is Ingeniero de Software with a yearly total compensation of $154,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Abrigo is $146,000.

