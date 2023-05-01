Directorio de Empresas
3DLOOK
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclamar tu Empresa
Mejores Perspectivas
  • Contribuye algo único sobre 3DLOOK que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevista, elegir equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    3DLOOK is a company that specializes in AI-first mobile body scanning and virtual fit solutions. Their solutions provide personalized shopping experiences based on a consumer's unique body profiles, reducing returns and driving conversion and engagement. They offer body data analytics that gives brands actionable insights to optimize design, product development, inventory planning, and distribution. 3DLOOK has won several awards and works with big names in retail. They recently raised $6.5M in a Series A raise and have been recognized as an emerging company disrupting traditional retail with their 3D body scanning technology.

    https://3dlook.me
    Sitio Web
    2016
    Año de Fundación
    126
    # de Empleados
    $10M-$50M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Sede

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Aprende Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio apply.

    Trabajos Destacados

      No se encontraron trabajos destacados para 3DLOOK

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Tesla
    • Facebook
    • Google
    • Dropbox
    • Snap
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos