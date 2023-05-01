Directorio de Empresas
14th Round
14th Round
    • Acerca de

    14TH ROUND is a design and technology company specializing in building top cannabis brands. Their diverse team has expertise in industrial design, electronics engineering, graphic design, packaging design, and all aspects of the cannabis industry. They guide clients from idea to product launch with deep insight into extraction, operations, manufacturing, retail, and regulations. Their advanced vaporization devices and strong brand support have made them a dominant force in the industry since the early days of legalization.

    14thrnd.com
    Sitio Web
    2018
    Año de Fundación
    126
    # de Empleados
    $10M-$50M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Sede

    Otros Recursos