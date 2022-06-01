Zions Bancorporation Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
Zions Bancorporation
El salario de Zions Bancorporation varía de $35,323 en compensación total por año para un Servicio al Cliente en el extremo inferior a $236,175 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Zions Bancorporation. Última actualización: 11/14/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $100K

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Científico de Datos
Median $118K
Tecnólogo en Información (TI)
Median $108K

Analista de Negocio
Median $80K
Operaciones de Negocio
$68.3K
Gerente de Operaciones de Negocio
$80.4K
Servicio al Cliente
$35.3K
Banquero de Inversión
$70.4K
Gerente de Producto
$236K
Gerente de Programa
$156K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Zions Bancorporation es Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $236,175. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Zions Bancorporation es $90,200.

Otros Recursos