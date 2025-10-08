La compensación de Analista in Moscow Metro Area en Yandex varía de RUB 1.86M por year para G14 a RUB 5.51M por year para G17. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Yandex. Última actualización: 10/8/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones ()
Bono
G14
RUB 1.86M
RUB 1.72M
RUB 0
RUB 146K
G15
RUB 2.56M
RUB 2.37M
RUB 48K
RUB 137K
G16
RUB 3.9M
RUB 3.44M
RUB 108K
RUB 354K
G17
RUB 5.51M
RUB 4.49M
RUB 168K
RUB 848K
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
25%
AÑO 1
25%
AÑO 2
25%
AÑO 3
25%
AÑO 4
En Yandex, RSUs están sujetas a un cronograma de adquisición de 4 años:
25% se adquiere en el 1st-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)
25% se adquiere en el 2nd-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)
25% se adquiere en el 3rd-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)
25% se adquiere en el 4th-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.