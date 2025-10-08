La compensación de Ingeniero de Software Backend in Belarus en Yandex varía de BYN 43.4K por year para G14 a BYN 209K por year para G17. El paquete de compensación mediano year in Belarus totaliza BYN 94K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Yandex. Última actualización: 10/8/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones ()
Bono
G14
BYN 43.4K
BYN 42.1K
BYN 16.7
BYN 1.3K
G15
BYN 103K
BYN 95.7K
BYN 684.1
BYN 6.2K
G16
BYN 151K
BYN 129K
BYN 173.5
BYN 21.7K
G17
BYN 209K
BYN 169K
BYN 0
BYN 40.7K
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
|No se encontraron salarios
25%
AÑO 1
25%
AÑO 2
25%
AÑO 3
25%
AÑO 4
En Yandex, RSUs están sujetas a un cronograma de adquisición de 4 años:
25% se adquiere en el 1st-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)
25% se adquiere en el 2nd-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)
25% se adquiere en el 3rd-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)
25% se adquiere en el 4th-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.