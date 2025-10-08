Directorio de Empresas
Yandex
Yandex Ingeniero de Analytics Salarios en Moscow Metro Area

La compensación de Ingeniero de Analytics in Moscow Metro Area en Yandex varía de RUB 1.86M por year para G14 a RUB 4.58M por year para G16. El paquete de compensación mediano year in Moscow Metro Area totaliza RUB 2.58M. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Yandex. Última actualización: 10/8/2025

Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones ()
Bono
G14
(Nivel de Entrada)
RUB 1.86M
RUB 1.86M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G15
RUB 2.65M
RUB 2.65M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G16
RUB 4.58M
RUB 4.24M
RUB 0
RUB 331K
G17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB 13.46M

Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
No se encontraron salarios
Cronograma de Adquisición

25%

AÑO 1

25%

AÑO 2

25%

AÑO 3

25%

AÑO 4

Tipo de Acciones
RSU

En Yandex, RSUs están sujetas a un cronograma de adquisición de 4 años:

  • 25% se adquiere en el 1st-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% se adquiere en el 2nd-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% se adquiere en el 3rd-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% se adquiere en el 4th-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Preguntas frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero de Analytics en Yandex in Moscow Metro Area está en una compensación total anual de RUB 5,174,326. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Yandex para el puesto de Ingeniero de Analytics in Moscow Metro Area es RUB 2,582,926.

