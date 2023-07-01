Directorio de Empresas
WNDYR
    • Acerca de

    WNDYR is a company that specializes in productivity and human behavior within technology products. They help teams navigate the use of multiple SaaS applications and adapt to decentralized work environments. WNDYR offers consulting, onboarding, integrations, and automations to help teams transform and embrace the future of work. They provide project-based or managed service packages through virtual interactions. Their product, PATTYRN, uses AI-driven data analysis to accelerate teams within their work systems. WNDYR aims to simplify processes so that teams can focus on their best work.

    http://wndyr.com
    Sitio Web
    2016
    Año de Fundación
    31
    Número de Empleados
    $1M-$10M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

