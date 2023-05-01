Directorio de Empresas
WisdomTree
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa

WisdomTree Salarios

El salario de WisdomTree varía de $85,570 en compensación total por año para un Asistente Administrativo en el extremo inferior a $338,300 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de WisdomTree. Última actualización: 9/11/2025

$160K

Recibe lo Justo, No te Estafen

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de $30,000+ (a veces $300,000+). Negocia tu salario o tu currículum revisado por verdaderos expertos - reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Asistente Administrativo
$85.6K
Analista de Negocios
$151K
Analista de Datos
$87.4K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
Gerente de Producto
$338K
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en WisdomTree es Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $338,300. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en WisdomTree es $119,093.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para WisdomTree

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Coinbase
  • Uber
  • Databricks
  • LinkedIn
  • Stripe
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos