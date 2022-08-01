Directorio de Empresas
VICTIG Screening Solutions
    Our mission is to provide you the best screening in the world. We do this by working proactively with our customers regarding their needs, being diligent in customer care, providing the best technology and efficiently managing vendors to ensure prompt, accurate and through screening.Our GuaranteeThere are a lot of things we can say about why we feel we are better than any other screening company you could work with but that doesn’t matter. What matters is what you think. That’s why we want you to try us out for free and decide for yourself. There is no obligation, cost, or risk whatsoever.We do not have monthly quotas, monthly maintenance fees, institute performance standards, or ask that you sign any long term contract. Put us up against your current provider and if you are not totally satisfied with your experience, the products and services are on the house.No obligation to you, 100% free.

    http://www.victig.com
    2009
    45
    $1M-$10M
