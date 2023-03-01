Veriff Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
El salario de Veriff varía de $24,788 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Proyecto en el extremo inferior a $115,575 para un Ventas en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Veriff. Última actualización: 8/31/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $70.8K
Gerente de Ciencia de Datos
$94.8K
Científico de Datos
$102K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Recursos Humanos
$94.3K
Gerente de Producto
$114K
Gerente de Proyecto
$24.8K
Ventas
$116K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$80.3K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Veriff es Ventas at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $115,575. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Veriff es $94,528.

