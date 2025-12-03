Directorio de Empresas
USPS
  • Salarios
  • Ingeniero de Software

  • Todos los Salarios de Ingeniero de Software

USPS Ingeniero de Software Salarios

El paquete de compensación mediano de Ingeniero de Software in United States en USPS totaliza $88K por year. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de USPS. Última actualización: 12/3/2025

Paquete Mediano
company icon
USPS
Software Engineer
San Francisco, CA
Total por año
$88K
Nivel
L1
Base
$88K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bono
$0
Años en la empresa
1 Año
Años de exp
1 Año
¿Cuáles son los niveles profesionales en USPS?
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
Salarios de Prácticas

Títulos Incluidos

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Preguntas frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en USPS in United States está en una compensación total anual de $90,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en USPS para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in United States es $87,000.

Otros Recursos

