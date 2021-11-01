Directorio de Empresas
Uplight
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa

Uplight Salarios

El salario de Uplight varía de $70,350 en compensación total por año para un Analista de Datos en el extremo inferior a $347,900 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Uplight. Última actualización: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ingeniero de Software
Median $160K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
Median $189K
Analista de Datos
$70.4K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Científico de Datos
$196K
Recursos Humanos
$101K
Gerente de Producto
$348K
Gerente de Proyecto
$98.8K
Ventas
$109K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$121K
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Uplight es Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $347,900. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Uplight es $120,600.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para Uplight

Empresas Relacionadas

  • 15Five
  • Recorded Future
  • BetterCloud
  • Red Canary
  • Beekeeper
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos