UnitedLex Salarios

El salario de UnitedLex varía de $11,919 en compensación total por año para un Legal in India en el extremo inferior a $155,220 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software in United States en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de UnitedLex. Última actualización: 9/21/2025

$160K

Legal
$11.9K
Gerente de Producto
$124K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$155K

Arquitecto de Soluciones
$28K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en UnitedLex es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $155,220. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en UnitedLex es $76,176.

