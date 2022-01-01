Directorio de Empresas
United Nations Salarios

El salario de United Nations varía de $28,858 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Proyecto en el extremo inferior a $167,151 para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de United Nations. Última actualización: 9/13/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $167K
Asistente Administrativo
$106K
Gerente de Operaciones de Negocio
$33.7K

Analista de Negocios
$109K
Gerente de Ciencia de Datos
$155K
Tecnólogo de la Información (TI)
$95.3K
Diseñador de Producto
$33.4K
Gerente de Producto
$90.9K
Gerente de Programa
$75.3K
Gerente de Proyecto
$28.9K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en United Nations es Ingeniero de Software con una compensación total anual de $167,151. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en United Nations es $93,094.

