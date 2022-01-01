Unigroup Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
El salario de Unigroup varía de $59,706 en compensación total por año para un Analista de Datos en el extremo inferior a $91,242 para un Recursos Humanos en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Unigroup. Última actualización: 10/16/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $85K
Analista de Datos
$59.7K
Científico de Datos
$80.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Recursos Humanos
$91.2K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Unigroup es Recursos Humanos at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $91,242. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Unigroup es $82,700.

