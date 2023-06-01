Directorio de Empresas
TraqIQ
    • Acerca de

    TraQiQ is a global technology company that offers products and services to help customers identify, facilitate, and fulfill transactions. Their FinTech and AI solutions have been deployed with leading multi-national customers around the world, helping increase customer loyalty, improving profitability, and driving efficient financial transactions. They have a global presence with offices/customers in Asia, North America, Africa, and Latin America. The leadership and advisory team of the company include people with deep experience running large businesses as well as successful entrepreneurs.

    http://www.traqiq.com
    Sitio Web
    2017
    Año de Fundación
    126
    Número de Empleados
    $10M-$50M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

