thredUP
thredUP Salarios

El salario de thredUP varía de $91,728 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo inferior a $226,000 para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de thredUP. Última actualización: 11/16/2025

Analista de Negocio
$134K
Servicio al Cliente
$101K
Marketing
Median $115K

Gerente de Producto
$91.7K
Ingeniero de Software
Median $226K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en thredUP es Ingeniero de Software con una compensación total anual de $226,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en thredUP es $115,000.

