The Economist Salarios

El salario de The Economist varía de $47,509 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior a $186,961 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de The Economist. Última actualización: 9/1/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $47.5K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
Median $187K
Gerente de Producto
$108K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Ventas
$98.5K
Investigador UX
$91.4K
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en The Economist es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software con una compensación total anual de $186,961. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en The Economist es $98,500.

