The Container Store Salarios

El salario de The Container Store varía de $50,250 en compensación total por año para un Servicio al Cliente en el extremo inferior a $108,780 para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de The Container Store. Última actualización: 10/19/2025

Servicio al Cliente
$50.3K
Analista Financiero
$71.7K
Gerente de Producto
$91.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Ingeniero de Software
$109K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en The Container Store es Ingeniero de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $108,780. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en The Container Store es $81,597.

Otros Recursos