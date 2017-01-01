Directorio de Empresas
TGS
Principales Insights
    • Acerca de

    TGS: Pioneering Argentina's Natural Gas Future

    For three decades, TGS has established itself as Argentina's premier provider of innovative solutions across the natural gas value chain. Our comprehensive portfolio combines essential services with value-added products, delivered with unmatched expertise and reliability. As industry leaders, we leverage our extensive experience to optimize natural gas delivery while maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

    tgs.com.ar
    Sitio Web
    1992
    Año de Fundación
    1,422
    Número de Empleados
    Oficinas Centrales

