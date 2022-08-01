TextUs Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
El salario de TextUs varía de $50,250 en compensación total por año para un Servicio al Cliente en el extremo inferior a $159,200 para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de TextUs. Última actualización: 12/1/2025

Servicio al Cliente
$50.3K
Diseñador de Producto
$80.4K
Ingeniero de Software
$159K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en TextUs es Ingeniero de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $159,200. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en TextUs es $80,400.

