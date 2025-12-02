Directorio de Empresas
Teladoc Health
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarios
  • Diseñador de Producto

  • Todos los Salarios de Diseñador de Producto

Teladoc Health Diseñador de Producto Salarios

La compensación de Diseñador de Producto in United States en Teladoc Health totaliza $173K por year para Senior Product Designer. El paquete de compensación mediano year in United States totaliza $163K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Teladoc Health. Última actualización: 12/2/2025

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Agregar CompensaciónComparar Niveles
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Product Designer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$173K
$159K
$5.8K
$8.7K
Ver 3 Más Niveles
Agregar CompensaciónComparar Niveles
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
AgregarAgregar CompAgregar Compensación

Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
No se encontraron salarios
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DatosVer Empleos Disponibles

Cronograma de Adquisición

33%

AÑO 1

33%

AÑO 2

33%

AÑO 3

Tipo de Acciones
RSU

En Teladoc Health, RSUs están sujetas a un cronograma de adquisición de 3 años:

  • 33% se adquiere en el 1st-AÑO (33.00% anual)

  • 33% se adquiere en el 2nd-AÑO (33.00% anual)

  • 33% se adquiere en el 3rd-AÑO (33.00% anual)



Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

Suscríbete a Diseñador de Producto ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Conoce Más

Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y las Políticas de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google aplican.

Títulos Incluidos

Enviar Nuevo Título

Diseñador UX

Preguntas frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Diseñador de Producto en Teladoc Health in United States está en una compensación total anual de $207,400. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Teladoc Health para el puesto de Diseñador de Producto in United States es $150,020.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para Teladoc Health

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Clover Health
  • One Medical
  • McKesson
  • Amwell
  • Teladoc
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/teladoc-health/salaries/product-designer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.