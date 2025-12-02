Directorio de Empresas
Technical University of Munich
Technical University of Munich Científico de Datos Salarios

El paquete de compensación mediano de Científico de Datos in Germany en Technical University of Munich totaliza €57.2K por year. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Technical University of Munich. Última actualización: 12/2/2025

Paquete Mediano
company icon
Technical University of Munich
Data Scientist
Munich, BY, Germany
Total por año
$66K
Nivel
E13
Base
$66K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bono
$0
Años en la empresa
0 Años
Años de exp
0 Años
¿Cuáles son los niveles profesionales en Technical University of Munich?
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
No se encontraron salarios
Preguntas frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Científico de Datos en Technical University of Munich in Germany está en una compensación total anual de €61,182. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Technical University of Munich para el puesto de Científico de Datos in Germany es €57,187.

Otros Recursos

