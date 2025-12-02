Directorio de Empresas
Tech Mahindra
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarios
  • Capitalista de Riesgo

  • Todos los Salarios de Capitalista de Riesgo

Tech Mahindra Capitalista de Riesgo Salarios

La compensación de Capitalista de Riesgo in India en Tech Mahindra totaliza ₹367K por year para U1. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Tech Mahindra. Última actualización: 12/2/2025

Compensación Total Promedio

$4.1K - $4.9K
India
Rango Común
Rango Posible
$3.6K$4.1K$4.9K$5.2K
Rango Común
Rango Posible
Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Agregar CompensaciónComparar Niveles
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
U1
$4.2K
$4.2K
$0
$0
U2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Agregar CompensaciónComparar Niveles

Contribuir
¿Cuáles son los niveles profesionales en Tech Mahindra?

Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

Suscríbete a Capitalista de Riesgo ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Conoce Más

Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y las Políticas de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google aplican.

Títulos Incluidos

Enviar Nuevo Título

Asociado

Preguntas frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Capitalista de Riesgo en Tech Mahindra in India está en una compensación total anual de ₹451,864. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Tech Mahindra para el puesto de Capitalista de Riesgo in India es ₹318,270.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para Tech Mahindra

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Infosys
  • LTI
  • Mindtree
  • Tata Consultancy Services
  • HCL Technologies
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/tech-mahindra/salaries/venture-capitalist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.