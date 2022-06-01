Directorio de Empresas
    TEAM, Inc. is a global leading provider of integrated, digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. We deploy conventional to highly specialized inspection, condition assessment, maintenance and repair services that result in greater safety, reliability, and operational and economic efficiency for our client’s most critical assets. A professional team of experienced engineers, technicians, and client support personnel backs each service armed with the best on-the-job safety and service training, equipment, and technical support in the industry. Through locations in more than 20 countries, we unite the delivery of technological innovation with nearly a century of progressive, yet proven integrity and reliability management expertise to fuel a better tomorrow.

    teaminc.com
    1973
    3,450
