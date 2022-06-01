Directorio de Empresas
TD SYNNEX
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa

TD SYNNEX Salarios

El salario de TD SYNNEX varía de $47,678 en compensación total por año para un Desarrollo Corporativo en el extremo inferior a $179,100 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de TD SYNNEX. Última actualización: 9/20/2025

$160K

Recibe lo Justo, No te Estafen

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de $30,000+ (a veces $300,000+). Negocia tu salario o tu currículum revisado por verdaderos expertos - reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Ingeniero de Software
Median $155K
Analista de Negocios
$51.8K
Desarrollo de Negocios
Median $78K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Desarrollo Corporativo
$47.7K
Analista Financiero
$53.9K
Tecnólogo de la Información (TI)
$69.3K
Diseñador de Producto
$97K
Gerente de Producto
$69.8K
Gerente de Programa
$58.6K
Ventas
$50K
Ingeniero de Ventas
$99.5K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$179K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$61.8K
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en TD SYNNEX es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $179,100. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en TD SYNNEX es $69,345.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para TD SYNNEX

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Amazon
  • Airbnb
  • Roblox
  • Coinbase
  • Stripe
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos