Directorio de Empresas
Swvl
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclamar tu Empresa

Swvl Salarios

El rango de salarios de Swvl oscila entre $6,139 en compensación total por año para un Contador en el extremo inferior y $138,153 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Swvl. Última actualización: 8/20/2025

$160K

Que te paguen, no que te manipulen

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de $30K+ (a veces $300K+).Haz que tu salario sea negociado o tu currículum sea revisado por los verdaderos expertos: reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Contador
$6.1K
Gerente de Producto
$108K
Gerente de Proyecto
$12.1K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Ingeniero de Software
$19.3K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$138K
¿Falta tu título?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Swvl es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $138,153. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación de acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Swvl es $19,296.

Trabajos Destacados

    No se encontraron trabajos destacados para Swvl

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Illumina
  • Alkami
  • CSX
  • CME Group
  • Union Pacific
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos