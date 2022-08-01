Directorio de Empresas
StreamNative
StreamNative Salarios

El salario de StreamNative varía de $70,350 en compensación total por año para un Marketing en el extremo inferior a $452,250 para un Ventas en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de StreamNative. Última actualización: 10/26/2025

Gerente de Producto
Median $200K
Marketing
$70.4K
Ventas
$452K

Ingeniero de Software
$226K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en StreamNative es Ventas at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $452,250. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en StreamNative es $212,827.

