Strategy by PwC Salarios

El salario de Strategy by PwC varía de $20,000 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior a $333,858 para un Consultor de Gestión en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Strategy by PwC. Última actualización: 10/26/2025

Consultor de Gestión
Consultant $256K
Senior Consultant $211K
Associate $111K
Senior Associate $217K
Principal $334K
Contador
$77.6K
Analista de Negocios
$65.6K

Científico de Datos
$70.4K
Diseñador de Producto
$118K
Gerente de Producto
$318K
Gerente de Proyecto
$216K
Ingeniero de Software
$20K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$91.8K
Capitalista de Riesgo
$254K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Strategy by PwC es Consultor de Gestión at the Principal level con una compensación total anual de $333,858. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Strategy by PwC es $164,375.

