Directorio de Empresas
Straker Translations
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclamar tu Empresa
Principales Perspectivas
  • Contribuye con algo único sobre Straker Translations que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevista, elegir equipos, cultura única, etc.).
    • Acerca de

    Straker provides next generation language services supported by a state of the art technology stack and robust AI layers to clients around the world. By combining the latest available technologies with linguistic expertise, Straker’s solutions are scalable, cost-effective and accurate. Through technical innovation and data analytics, Straker is a proven partner in future-proofing global communications.We empower people the world over to tell brand stories, communicate openly and protect unique cultures to enable the free flow of ideas, information, entertainment and commerce. With offices in Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, The Netherlands, UK and USA we offer truly global coverage and 24/7 support through our worldwide production centres.

    http://www.strakertranslations.com
    Sitio Web
    1999
    Año de Fundación
    330
    # de Empleados
    $50M-$100M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Aprende Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio apply.

    Trabajos Destacados

      No se encontraron trabajos destacados para Straker Translations

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • SoFi
    • Microsoft
    • Intuit
    • LinkedIn
    • Snap
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos