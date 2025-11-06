La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Colombia en SoftServe totaliza COP 167.51M por year para L2. El paquete de compensación mediano year in Colombia totaliza COP 200.61M. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de SoftServe. Última actualización: 11/6/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
L1
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L2
COP 167.51M
COP 162.8M
COP 0
COP 4.71M
L3
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L4
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
|No se encontraron salarios
