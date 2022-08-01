Directorio de Empresas
Softbank Robotics
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclamar tu Empresa
Principales Perspectivas
  • Contribuye con algo único sobre Softbank Robotics que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevista, elegir equipos, cultura única, etc.).
    • Acerca de

    SoftBank Robotics is driving technology forward as a worldwide leader in robotics solutions. Rapidly expanding with offices in Tokyo, Paris, London, San Francisco, Boston, Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, and Sydney, SoftBank Robotics is constantly exploring and commercializing robotics solutions that help make people’s lives easier, safer, more connected, and more extraordinary. There are currently over 30,000 SoftBank Robotics robots used in more than 70 countries worldwide offering innovative applications relevant in the fields of retail, tourism, healthcare, finance, education, facilities management, and cleaning.

    softbankrobotics.com
    Sitio Web
    2005
    Año de Fundación
    45
    # de Empleados
    $1M-$10M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Aprende Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio apply.

    Trabajos Destacados

      No se encontraron trabajos destacados para Softbank Robotics

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Flipkart
    • Airbnb
    • Spotify
    • Dropbox
    • Square
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos