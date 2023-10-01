Directorio de Empresas
Semgrep
    Acerca de

    Semgrep is an open source tool that helps identify bugs, vulnerabilities, and code standard violations in software. It performs static analysis and can be used to analyze third-party dependencies.

    https://semgrep.dev
    Sitio Web
    2017
    Año de Fundación
    150
    Número de Empleados
    $10M-$50M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

