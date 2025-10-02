La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Colombia en Scotiabank varía de COP 184.06M por year para L6 a COP 130.87M por year para L7. El paquete de compensación mediano year in Colombia totaliza COP 130.15M. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Scotiabank. Última actualización: 10/2/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
L6
COP 184.06M
COP 169.99M
COP 0
COP 14.07M
L7
COP 130.87M
COP 126.13M
COP 0
COP 4.74M
L8
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L9
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
|No se encontraron salarios
