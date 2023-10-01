Directorio de Empresas
Rise Interactive
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa

Rise Interactive Salarios

El salario de Rise Interactive varía de $43,210 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior a $165,825 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Rise Interactive. Última actualización: 9/18/2025

$160K

Recibe lo Justo, No te Estafen

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de $30,000+ (a veces $300,000+). Negocia tu salario o tu currículum revisado por verdaderos expertos - reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Marketing
$49.8K
Gerente de Producto
$166K
Ingeniero de Software
$43.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas frecuentes

Най-високо платената позиция в Rise Interactive е Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $165,825. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Rise Interactive е $49,750.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para Rise Interactive

Empresas Relacionadas

  • SoFi
  • PayPal
  • Dropbox
  • Snap
  • Coinbase
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos