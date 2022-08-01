Directorio de Empresas
Ricult
Ricult Salarios

El salario de Ricult varía de $15,750 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo inferior a $149,057 para un Científico de Datos en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Ricult. Última actualización: 11/29/2025

Científico de Datos
$149K
Gerente de Producto
$15.8K
Ingeniero de Software
$123K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Ricult es Científico de Datos at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $149,057. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Ricult es $122,990.

Otros Recursos

