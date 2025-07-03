Directorio de Empresas
Ricardo
Ricardo Salarios

El rango de salarios de Ricardo oscila entre $8,501 en compensación total por año para un Investigador de Experiencia de Usuario en el extremo inferior y $100,000 para un Ingeniero Mecánico en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Ricardo. Última actualización: 8/25/2025

$160K

Ingeniero Mecánico
Median $100K
Ingeniero de Software
$34.2K
Investigador de Experiencia de Usuario
$8.5K

¿Falta tu título?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Ricardo es Ingeniero Mecánico con una compensación total anual de $100,000. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación de acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Ricardo es $34,232.

