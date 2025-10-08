La compensación de Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack in United States en Research Innovations totaliza $164K por year para Senior Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación mediano year in United States totaliza $173K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Research Innovations. Última actualización: 10/8/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones ()
Bono
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$164K
$159K
$0
$5.3K
Principal Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
|No se encontraron salarios
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***