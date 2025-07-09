Directorio de Empresas
Regus
Regus Salarios

El salario de Regus varía de $37,253 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Propiedades en el extremo inferior a $125,625 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Regus. Última actualización: 10/25/2025

Gerente de Producto
$126K
Gerente de Propiedades
$37.3K
Ventas
$53.3K

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Regus es Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $125,625. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Regus es $53,265.

